Phillipai to get $50M water supply system

Access to potable water will improve in Phillipai, Region Seven as construction works will commence soon on a new supply system benefitting almost 1,500 residents.

Even the satellite village of Amakokopai, which currently lacks an operational water system, will also benefit from the project.

Phillipai currently relies on the spring, river and rainwater harvesting for water due to the deteriorating state of the old pump system.

The government will invest about $50 million to establish the new system. The works will be carried out by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in partnership with the Village Council.

GWI will provide and transport the relevant pipes and fittings.

The project’s scope of work includes the construction of a concrete catchment at the waterfall source, the installation of transmission pipes from the catchment to Amakokopai and Phillipai, and service connections for the residents.

It is scheduled to be completed by July 2025.

During a community engagement on Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal assured residents that the government is investing to boost potable water access in the hinterland regions.

Minister Croal interacts with residents

The government has spent over $1.2 billion to construct, expand and upgrade wells and distribution systems in four years, supplying 13,000 households with increased access to drinkable water.

He revealed that contracts will be inked shortly for new systems for several hinterland communities.

Since taking office in 2020, the government has exhausted more than $5.5 billion to improve access to potable water in the hinterland regions and riverine communities.

Another $2.2 billion has been allocated for new water supply systems across the hinterland regions to increase access to clean and safe water in 2025.

GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal also delivered remarks at the community meeting.

