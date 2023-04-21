Plantation York identified as new area for Linden 1000 homes project

The Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves on Friday announced that the government has found a new location to accelerate the government’s 1000 homes project in Linden.

The newly identified housing area is situated at Plantation York along the Linden Highway, Region Ten.

Initially, the government had started developing an area at Millie’s Hideout to construct the houses as part of a commitment by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to construct 1,000 homes to meet the housing needs in the mining town.

Greaves explained that the project was halted as it was discovered that a significant bauxite reserve was present in the area.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves

“Because you can imagine the benefits that will come to Linden from that bauxite reserve, the number of jobs that will be created when they start working there,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

As a result, Greaves stated that the government was able to identify a new location for the project, spanning over 500 acres of land thanks to the efforts of President Ali.

The CEO expressed his confidence that the new location would prove suitable for the 1000 homes project, and work will commence shortly.

The development will include a residential area as well as commercial and industrial zones. All necessary amenities including roads, bridges, drainage, culverts, electricity, and water will be included.

“This is a larger location…the other things that come with it are creeks running through it. And so, we thought it best that we will put some commercial activity…if persons see the area, I am sure they will want to build hotels and resorts there,” he said.

Currently, 20 of the 40 elevated and flat units in Amelia’s Ward have been completed as part of the first phase of the project.

According to Greaves, these houses will be delivered to the respective allottees within a month.

The initiative is a key component of the government’s affordable housing programme, aimed at providing opportunities for Guyanese citizens to become homeowners.

It is also aligned with the government’s manifesto commitment to allocate 50,000 house lots by the year 2025.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

