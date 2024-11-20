PM Modi’s in historic visit to Guyana

Last evening, Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, arrived in Guyana for a three-day State Visit. He was welcomed by President Dr Irfaan Ali at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The President was accompanied by members of his Cabinet and senior officials from the Joint Services at the airport.

Prime Minister of India Sri Narendra Modi is greeted by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for a three-day State Visit

He took the ceremonial salute from the military and several tributes.

Later that evening, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, President Ali introduced Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders gathered for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

Prime Minister Modi also met with members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana and observed a cultural display representing unity in diversity under the “One Guyana” initiative.

The two leaders are expected to engage in several high-level meetings and oversee the exchange of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) later today.

Here are scenes from his arrival:

