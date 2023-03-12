PM Phillips calls on governments in the Americas, Caribbean to reaffirm commitment to disaster risk reduction

Governments in the Americas and Caribbean have been called on to collectively reaffirm their commitment to disaster risk reduction and the Sendai Framework and its targets as a pathway for sustainable development with investments for the sustainable growth and development of the region.

For context, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction is an international document that was adopted by the United Nations member states between March 14-18, 2015 at the World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction held in Sendai, Japan, and endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly in June 2015.

The call for collective action was made recently by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, who attended the VIII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean (RP23), which was held in a hybrid format in Punta del Este, Uruguay, under the theme: Science and Technology for Integrated Disaster Risk Management.

The event brought together a diverse range of stakeholders to discuss and address disaster risk reduction.

Prime Minister Phillips, who holds ministerial responsibility for Disaster Risk Management, also called for greater use of the available science and technology, which is necessary for disaster risk reduction, noting the opportunity to reduce combined risks when collective experiences are shared.

This approach, the prime minister said, will promote the development of the Americas and the Caribbean Region. “We must leverage these collective strengths in accordance with target G and all the other targets of the Sendai Framework to enhance co-operation and to support and complement national action.

“We must also elevate disaster risk reduction as a national policy priority and mainstream disaster risk management into all aspects of our individual country’s development efforts in order to achieve the global and regional targets in coherence, with the climate adaptation and sustainable development agendas.”

Importantly, PM Phillips emphasised that the application of scientific and technological knowledge in a people-centred manner, will effectively help in the mitigation of disasters.

“Get ahead of the curve, ahead of the next pandemic, ahead of the next earthquake, ahead of the next hurricane and indeed, ahead of the persistent floods that are also a common feature of our region.”

Multisectoral risk governance and sustainable finance scaling up, consistent monitoring, and swift decision-making efforts, he pointed out, are needed in the changing risk landscape, given the exacerbating effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Phillips also commended the leadership of the Uruguayan government and RP23.

The Ministerial Declaration of the Fifth High-Level Meeting of Ministers and Authorities on the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in the Americas and the Caribbean, and The Regional Action Plan (RAP) for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean were adopted at the meeting.

