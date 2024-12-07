PM Phillips commissions historic grid-forming solar photovoltaic farm in Mahdia

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today commissioned the historic 0.65 megawatt grid-forming solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight).

The project, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy (EMISDE) programme, signifies a crucial advancement in Guyana’s sustainable energy journey.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised the Government’s unwavering commitment to transitioning to renewable energy. He noted that this change aims to foster equitable development and environmental sustainability.

“The commissioning of the 0.65-megawatt grid-forming solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Mahdia today is a game-changer for renewable energy integration in the region and country, as it sets a new benchmark for future energy projects.”

He said that the solar PV farm demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a low-carbon future through sustainable energy initiatives, as outlined in the LCDS 2030.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant economic and environmental benefits of the solar farm, which is expected to save $80.5m (GYD) by reducing diesel consumption by 309,681 litres per year. Additionally, it will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 672,561 kilograms. Some 3,000 residents are set to benefit.

“This solar farm will drive socio-economic transformation in the region by supplying reliable and affordable energy, fostering the growth of small businesses and micro-enterprises, and boosting local economic activity,”

The Honourable Prime Minister also lauded the collaborative efforts between key stakeholders, including IDB representatives, the Guyana Energy Agency, and local officials, to bring this project to fruition.

“The success of this initiative reflects the strength of partnerships and the Government’s vision for a low-carbon future.”

The 0.65 MW solar farm, which includes a 1,500 kWh battery energy storage system, is an addition to Mahdia’s energy infrastructure. It integrates seamlessly with the existing mini-grid, providing a stable and resilient power supply.

This state-of-the-art facility can independently support the existing grid and ensure energy reliability during peak demand and adverse weather conditions.

The project, completed at G$362.41 million, also includes a 2-kilometre, 13.8 kV transmission line for efficient energy distribution. The solar PV farm is expected to supply 935 MWh of electricity annually.

Aligned with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the Mahdia solar PV farm is part of a broader initiative that has already installed solar PV systems in Lethem and Bartica. Improvements are also slated for Wakenaam and Leguan, among other regions.

These efforts aim to increase Guyana’s solar energy capacity to over 39 MW by 2025.

