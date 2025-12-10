PM Phillips hails deepening Guyana-Qatar ties at National Day celebration

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Tuesday evening joined members of the diplomatic corps, government officials and Qatar’s representatives at a reception hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel to mark Qatar’s National Day, observed annually on December 18.

The event was hosted by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar, Mr Mohd Ibrahim K B Alrumaih. The event marks 147 years of the nation’s unification.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips delivers the feature address at the Qatar Day celebration at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston

Extending warm congratulations on behalf of the government and people of Guyana, the prime minister lauded Qatar’s remarkable national achievements and its growing role as a global leader rooted in peace, diplomacy and sustainable development.

He offered sincere wishes of continued peace and prosperity to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, and the government and people of Qatar, noting that the nation has become a global exemplar in visionary development.

The prime minister highlighted Qatar’s rapid transformation and praised its National Vision 2030 as a model that Guyana admires in shaping its own development path.

“Guyana seeks to benefit from the best practices that underpin Qatar’s rapid economic growth, particularly its forward-looking diversification strategy,” he stated.

PM Phillips emphasised the sectors where Qatar has made significant investments, such as healthcare, infrastructure, technology and education, which mirror Guyana’s own development priorities.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips and Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar, Mr Mohd Ibrahim K B Alrumaih

He noted that Guyana is committed to building “a robust, diversified and sustainable economic future,” in parallel with Qatar’s long-term development framework.

Relations between Guyana and Qatar, established in 1996, have accelerated significantly over the past five years. The prime minister highlighted ongoing collaboration in energy, investment, and diplomacy, including QatarEnergy’s active involvement in Guyana’s offshore sector.

He referenced the recent strategic alignment among TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and PETRONAS, which is advancing the development of an offshore block (S4) in Guyana’s waters.

“Guyana recognises the value of Qatar’s efficiency in liquefied natural gas production and marketing, which offers essential insights that can assist Guyana in advancing its own gas-related capabilities,” the prime minister noted.

The bilateral agenda has been further strengthened through high-level visits, new diplomatic offices, agreements on technical and economic cooperation, and expanded private-sector investments.

Prime Minister Phillips also underscored the alignment between Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030) and Qatar’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030, describing these as “a shared vision for a greener, more resilient future.”

He pointed to opportunities for cooperation across renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, manufacturing, education, culture and tourism.

As Guyana pursues its own transformative development, he emphasised that Qatar remains a trusted and valued partner.