PM Phillips highlights vast economic potential of Region Six at Berbice Expo

In his keynote address at the 17th annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips underscored the diverse resources of Region Six, emphasising its potential to develop into an economic powerhouse.

Speaking to the gathering at the Rose Hall Estate Community Centre Ground, Prime Minister Phillips urged all stakeholders to promote the region’s potential, Guyana’s third largest region.

Prime Minister Phillips addressing the Berbice Expo

“If this region can be conceived in terms of its vastness, and diversity of resources, then it will be evident that Region Six has the potential to develop into an economic powerhouse. “Having such an understanding would lead to a greater recognition that this region’s potential goes beyond its agricultural and commercial empowerment. It will allow greater focus on the development of the region’s savannahs, its vast forest resources and its unquestionable eco tourism potential.”

Minister Walrond addressing the Berbice Expo

Region Six, covering an area of 36,234 square kilometres, is more than 16 times the size of Region Four. Traditionally recognised as one of Guyana’s primary agricultural heartlands, it stands as the country’s second most popular region.

Patrons at the Berbice Expo

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the region’s potential to transform into a major economic tourism destination and a hub for fabrication, manufacturing, and agro-processing.

Therefore, he underscored that the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair serves as a platform to showcase its vast potential. He emphasised that public investments have already begun acting as a catalyst for the revitalisation of the economy.

Items on showcase at the Berbice Expo

“Our government, the government that I am apart of is reigniting the economic engines of this region. Through significant investments in infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for economic expansion,” he said.

The bridging of the Corentyne River, aimed at facilitating the movement of people and goods between Guyana and Suriname, is one of the major projects planned for the region. In addition, there are plans for the widening of the Corentyne Highway and constructing a modern aerodrome.

Further, the agriculture sector is undergoing revitalisation through investments in fertilisers, drainage and irrigation infrastructure, as well as funding for new industries and crops. The Rose Hall Sugar Estate was also reopened.

Overall, the prime minister emphasised that the government is committed to accelerated development, fulfilling the promise made to Guyanese.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Region Four, doesn’t matter whether you’re in Region Six, Region Nine or Region 10, our programmes and projects are designed to bring development in a wholesome manner, in a holistic manner,” he said.

Prime Minister Phillips was joined by Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Komal Singh, and President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Leekah Rambrich.

The four-day event is being held under the theme, ‘Fostering Sustainable Economic Growth and Food Security.’

