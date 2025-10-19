PM Phillips underscores women’s leadership, moral renewal at ‘Mantle of Deborah’ Summit

– says moral leadership, integrity vital to national transformation

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has asserted that Guyana’s continued transformation must be anchored in moral leadership, integrity, and the full participation of women in national development.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural ‘Mantle of Deborah’ Builders’ Summit at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, on Saturday, Prime Minister Phillips stated that true leadership is measured not by power or position, but by purpose, conviction, and service to others.

He described the launch of the Guyana chapter as a meaningful step forward, which fosters moral renewal, inclusion, and strengthened leadership rooted in values and service.

The prime minister underscored the government’s commitment to empowering women through policies and programmes that promote equality, opportunity, and justice.

He pointed to women serving in senior government and parliamentary roles, noting that women now lead key ministries, including home affairs, parliamentary affairs and governance, education, local government and regional development, human services, tourism, industry and commerce, and housing.

Women also serve as permanent secretaries, CEOs of agencies, members of parliament, and senior officers within the security and defence forces and parliament.

“Guyana recognises that development cannot be sustained unless women are given the space to lead, the tools to prosper, and the respect they deserve. For decades, women have been the quiet yet powerful force behind progress in this country. They have been our teachers, nurses, farmers, and the guardians of our families. Today, we are ensuring that this quiet strength is matched by visible opportunity.”

He highlighted the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), through which more than 11,000 women have been trained in entrepreneurship, leadership, and vocational skills. Many of these women now own small businesses and lead community projects.

He also noted the expansion of day and night care centres, the Homestead Programme for single mothers, and the Family Violence Act 2024, which strengthened protection and justice mechanisms for women facing abuse.

Reflecting on the biblical story of Deborah, Prime Minister Phillips said her example of courage, wisdom, and service remains relevant to modern leadership.

“The story of Deborah speaks to leadership born of service — she was a woman who listened before she led, who guided her people through faith and reason. The Mantle of Deborah reminds us that leadership is a moral duty as much as it is an administrative one. This movement provides a space for reflection and realignment, allowing leaders to regain balance in a world that often demands more than it gives back.”

He noted that such faith-based movements support Guyana’s national pursuit of ethical governance, transparency, and compassion. Moral strength, he added, is essential to effective leadership and national transformation.

The prime minister also emphasised the government’s investment in education and youth development, particularly for girls and young women.

He referenced the tuition-free tertiary education policy at the University of Guyana and through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which has provided scholarships to over 39,000 Guyanese, more than 40 per cent of whom are women.

“When we invest in the girl child, we strengthen our future. When a girl is educated, a family thrives. When a girl feels valued, a community becomes stronger. A society cannot claim progress while half of its people are held back. Gender equality is both a moral and practical necessity. When women rise, families stabilise, communities prosper, and economies grow.”

Prime Minister Phillips urged every citizen, institution, and community to play a role in advancing women’s empowerment and moral renewal across Guyana.

“The work of empowerment does not belong solely to government; it belongs to every citizen, beginning in families, schools, churches, and workplaces. We must raise our sons to respect women as equals and teach our daughters to value their worth. As we celebrate this launch, I call on all institutions, religious, corporate, and civic, to collaborate in creating a Guyana where women can live free from fear, where their voices are heard, and where their potential is realised.”

He also congratulated the ‘Mantle of Deborah’ on hosting the Builders’ Summit in Guyana, noting that it provides an opportunity to strengthen national dialogue on women’s leadership, ethics, and development.

Prime Minister Phillips was joined by his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips; Minister of Education, Sonia Parag; Minister of Labour and Manpower, Keoma Griffith, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn.