PM Phillips urges men to be responsible, healthy

– as MoM commemorates Father’s Day fitness walk

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday called on fathers and men to embrace their leadership roles and take responsibility in shaping a better society.

The prime minister made the plea while addressing those gathered at the culmination of the Father’s Day walk against violence, organised by the Men on Mission (MoM).

“As you take your role as men in the home, in your community, and at the national level, we need to be aware, and one of the important awareness is your personal health,” the prime minister said.

Starting at Camp Ayanganna, the five-kilometre walk brought together men and women from the disciplined services, government officials, and private sector representatives.

Energetic chants kept the participants motivated throughout the exercise, with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with PM Phillips being at the helm.

The prime minister said health and wellness is a critical aspect of supporting men, and one of the core pillars of the Men on Mission mandate.

“If we are going to lead, if we are going to be responsible, we have to be healthy. [I urge you to] take responsibility for your personal health,” he encouraged.

PM Phillips anticipates that under the leadership of President Ali, the Men on Mission will continue to play an instrumental role in supporting vulnerable groups, and empowering men to be stewards of society.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, reiterated that the group is committed to advancing character-building activities to foster a better society.

He said nearly 60 homes are being developed for those in need.

“Today, as we reflect on Father’s Day, I ask all fathers and leaders at home, do not only consider leadership at home, but also in the wider community. That is how we build character in society,” he said.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh, in his remarks pledged the continuous support of the PSC in advancing all initiatives piloted by the group.

Similar walks were held in all 10 administrative regions.

The MoM initiative is aimed at tackling social issues through training, mentorship and community support, bringing together men from all walks of life to uplift vulnerable persons.

To date, the group has spearheaded a number of enhancement exercises, job fairs, and health outreaches.

Recently, a youth empowerment and mentorship programme was also launched to equip Georgetown youth with essential life skills.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn also participated in the exercise.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

