Police Force, GNRSC taking stern approach to road safety

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in collaboration with the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) has implemented a slew of measures as part of efforts to ensure the nation’s roadways are safe.

GPF ranks have been engaging in a sensitisation exercise, educating road users and drivers, on traffic rules and regulations.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen disclosed that the GPF is making headway with its ongoing motorcycle campaign.

Motorcyclists were stopped for not wearing helmets, driving without licenses, and dangerous driving, among other violations. Similar campaigns were carried out for minibuses and cars.

“We would have engaged those motorcyclists. The Minister of Home Affairs has donated some 100 safety helmets and currently we are distributing them to those failing to wear safety helmets,” the traffic chief noted.

Superintendent Stephen stated that the force continues to consult with lorry drivers who traverse along the east bank corridor, noting that the GPF has observed a decrease in accidents involving lorries.

“The engagement we had with them is to build a better relationship as it relates to the use of the road. Of course, in the morning period between 6:00 to 8:00 am, we escort them from the Soesdyke junction to the Diamond Grove area,” he explained.

Other exercises are in place to enhance road safety including targeting speeding drivers.

“We enhanced our driving under the influence exercises, where over 335 persons were prosecuted this year,” the traffic chief added.

The traffic department usually assigns ranks to hotspot areas (where accidents occur frequently).

