Police present at elections to protect, not interfere – Commissioner

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken on Wednesday assured the public that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is focused on protecting the constitutional rights of citizens on Election Day.

Over the last few weeks, Commissioner Hicken has been meeting with several ranks in preparation for September 1.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken

“Police officers and ranks will be in all ten of the administrative regions…not to interfere, but to protect your constitutional rights to participate peacefully and safely,” he posited.

The top cop said the training programmes undertaken by the GPF have effectively prepared the ranks to handle any eventualities that may arise.

He warned against any attempts to disrupt the peace.

“Let it be clearly understood: any attempt to create disorder, intimidate others, or break the law will be dealt with swiftly and decisively. We have confidence in the people of Guyana,” he said.

Commissioner Hicken hosted a gathering on Tuesday involving senior and junior officers for an important deployment briefing.

The session focused on ensuring officers are fully prepared as they take up duties across the regions.