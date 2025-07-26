Pomeroon is now the center of development – Da Silva

Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party Civic, PPP/C Delicia Da Silva expressed her deep sense of satisfaction with the transformation taking place in Region Two, especially in the Pomeroon.

Speaking to the thousands who attended a rally on Saturday in Anna Regina, Da Silva says the PPP/C Government continues to invest heavily to uplift the youth in the region.

Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party Civic, PPP/C, Delicia Da Silva

Da Silva reflected on the hardships farmers used to face, saying, “For far too long, Pomeroon was forgotten. Our Farmers worked from sunrise to sunset, but still struggled with flooding. But under the PPP/C Government, Pomeroon is no longer on the back burner; we are the centre of national development and by extension, the breadbasket for Guyana.”

Da Silva’s words ring true as farmers in the Pomeroon use new bed and drain systems, ensuring their fields are not damaged by water.

The river mouth has been dredged to take local produce to international markets.

Tremendous revival works on land have also been executed, resulting in higher agricultural production, she said.

Da Silva declared that she “did not choose the PPP/C just because of what they promised but because of what they delivered.”