Popular Wine and Jewellery manufacturers amongst five local businesses certified by GNBS in August

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is proud to announce the addition of five (5) new local manufacturers to its certification programmes, marking a significant step forward in the adoption of standards and the drive for quality in Guyana’s manufacturing sector. These certifications underscore the GNBS’ ongoing commitment to enhancing the competitiveness and marketability of Guyanese products locally, regionally and internationally.

Of those newly certified, four (4) manufacturers can now use the GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their products, while under the GNBS Product Certification programme one (1) can now use the National Standards Mark on Jewellery manufactured.

3. From the right, Communications Officer of MINTIC, Cordell McClure, GNBS Technical Officer, Rosmarie Liliah, Proprietress of Propa GT Local Wine, Abigale John eagerly displaying GNBS Made in Guyana Certificate, GNBS’ Executive Director, Trevor Bassoo, GNBS Head of Certification Services (Ag.), Keon Rankin and Kevon John

Among the Made in Guyana certified businesses was AJ Signs & Propa GT Local Wines of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara. The business can now affix the prestigious mark on its Fruit Flavoured Wines – Red Silhouette, Bliss Night Nurse, Miss Addicted, The CEO, Is We Own, Mr. Fix Up and Tek Time. The certificate was presented to Proprietress, Abigale John by GNBS Executive Director, Trevor Bassoo who congratulated the business for joining the growing list of over forty (4o) other businesses which have opted to take advantage of this certification. Additionally, Communications Manager, Cordell McClure of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce who spoke on behalf of Minister Walrond noted Government’s commitment to offering support to the newly certified wine business to take it to a higher level.

Meanwhile on August 29, Flavour Me Spices of John and Norton Streets, Werk-En-Rust was given the green light to use the Made in Guyana mark on its Grated Garlic, Grated Ginger, Ginger and Garlic Paste, Garlic Chili Oil, Assorted Pickles, Hot and Spicy Sauce and Green Seasoning.

Additionally, on August 30, Coconut Grove of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara was certified to use the Made in Guyana Mark on its Golden Crunch Coconut Biscuits.

Earlier in August, Ashdel’s Enterprise of Paradise, East Coast Demerara was certified for its Instant Plantain Porridge (100g), Instant Beef Pepperpot (100g) and Instant Veggie Pepperpot (100g).

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

On the other hand, King’s Jewellery World, a leading name in the local jewellery industry, was certified under the GNBS Product Certification Programme for conforming to the requirements of the National Standard, GYS 50:2022 – Specification for Gold Articles. This esteemed certification strengthens the company’s dedication to quality and excellence. The GYS 50:2022 standard outlines the stringent requirements for the manufacturing, alloying, testing and labelling of gold articles made of 9-23 karat gold.

In a brief ceremony at the company’s Quamina Street, Georgetown location, General Manager, Rohandev Persaud received the GNBS Certificate from Head of Certification Services (Ag.), Keon Rankin. The establishment also received a GNBS Plaque along with stickers to be displayed for customers to see.

King’s General Manager boasted, “Certification is essential for consumer trust and conformance to quality and standards. While the process was tedious, it was worth it because our customers will benefit now. This Certification will boost customer’s confidence in the quality of our products, and we thank the GNBS for this opportunity.”

There are five other certified gold jewelers under the GNBS Product Certification programme.

The Bureau encourages other businesses to join its certification programmes using application forms available on the GNBS website: gnbsgy.org. To learn more, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline: 219-0069 or WhatsApp: 692-4627.

2. Management and Staff of King’s Jewellery World pose with GNBS Certificate, Plaque and Stickers 4. Proprietress of Flavour Me Spices, Itisha Primo poses with the GNBS Made in Guyana Certificate and Certified Products 1. Proprietress of Ashdel’s Enterprise, Grace Parris proudly posing with GNBS Made in Guyana Certificate and Certified Products

