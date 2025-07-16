PPP/C conducts inclusive consultations to shape 2025-2030 manifesto

The governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders, including representatives from the private sector, religious organisations, youth and women’s groups, to help craft its 2025-2030 manifesto.

The consultation exercise is being held at the Ramada Hotel, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President and the PPP’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

The aim is to fast-track Guyana to the forefront of global leadership in areas such as food security, environmental stewardship, and socio-economic prosperity.



(From left to right:) Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai; Vice President and PPP’s General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd

As Guyana uses its natural resources to grow its economy, President Ali mentioned that stakeholder consultations are essential for creating policies that will make Guyana a model of good governance for developing nations.

“Today, Guyana is a reference point on forests and environmental services. We’re the reference point on food security, and we will be the reference point for biodiversity,” he said. “We want to be the reference point of a high-quality life here in Guyana, in which our citizens will enjoy a quality of life that is second to none.”

The president described his government’s future development framework as a pathway to prosperity, anchored by the landmark Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which the PPPC Administration has turned into a national development plan.

The coming five years, he emphasised, are very crucial for the next phase of Guyana’s development.

“These are the years that will lay the bedrock, the foundation through which the development will take place, creating a united and prosperous Guyana.”

President Ali said the vision for Guyana’s future is about creating a society where everyone has the opportunity to participate meaningfully in the country’s economic and social progress.

“It’s about economic, financial, and technological inclusion. Inclusion that will see every segment of the Guyanese population participating in investment opportunities, creating a social framework that includes all of our people, moving towards the equality of life.”

PPP consultation underway today at the Ramada Hotel, East Bank Demerara

Vice President Jagdeo told participants that their suggestions would be taken seriously. He mentioned that the initiatives in the manifesto are aimed at addressing the concerns of Guyanese.

Earlier this year, the PPP launched a new initiative where persons were invited to submit ideas and recommendations that would be considered for inclusion in its 2025-2030 manifesto. That process saw some 2,000 persons filing more than 5,000 submissions.

“We know what the people’s issues are, and those commitments you see there are reflective of the concerns that we have encountered on the ground,” Vice President Jagdeo said.

He emphasised that all of the policies outlined in the manifesto are long-term and are designed to create long-lasting wealth for Guyanese through targeted policies and incentives.

Stakeholders are now pitching ideas and recommendations in person at the forum.