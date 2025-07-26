PPP/C Gov’t committed to delivering prosperity for all- Min Edghill

The PPP/C government remains steadfast in its mission to delivering prosperity for all Guyanese without discrimination.

This assurance came from Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill as he led a series of community engagements across Region Ten, on Friday.

In his visit to 57 and 47 Miles, Rockstone and Wisroc, he underscored tangible progress and benefits being seen countrywide and particularly in these villages.

“You are looking better, you are living better, you are eating better, your whole surroundings looking better because the PPP/C created opportunities for young life to be better,” the minister emphasised.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks in the village of 57 Miles, Region Ten

Reflecting on the past hardships citizens endured under the previous administration, a period he described as ‘marked by depression’, the minister expressed gratitude for the renewed faith in the PPP/C Administration.

“Thank you for believing in us”, the minister told residents, as he highlighted crucial programmes and investments that have positive impacts and benefits on the lives of Guyanese in every corner of society.

He said the government has not only met its manifesto commitments but has also exceeded expectations.

“There is not a Guyanese at home or abroad who could honestly stand up and say that they did not benefit under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” Minister Edghill stated.

The minister noted that the nations children continue to thrive through initiatives like the Hot Meals programme.

Financial burdens are eased as a result of the government’s “Because We Care” cash grant and uniform vouchers and free CSEC exams for up to eight subjects.

Young Guyanese can further their tertiary education without worry because of the government’s online academy of learning scholarships and free University Education.

The minister stressed that beyond education, Guyanese now have access to free world class healthcare because of the interventions the PPP/C government is making.

Economic empowerment has also taken centre stage, with the removal of taxes on various essential items and the awarding of contracts to Guyanese contractors.

He stressed that these benefits are distributed fairly, regardless of political affiliation.

Residents of 57 miles

“Even APNU+AFC supporters have benefited, because this government delivers development without discrimination,” Edghill affirmed.

Importantly, he attributed these achievements to the visionary leadership of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet.

“This is not about oil money, it’s about sound management,” he stated.

Of the $1.1 trillion national budget, only 37 per cent is funded by oil revenues.

He said “The rest is a result of strategic planning, prudent governance, and putting people before things.”

Meanwhile, the minister reaffirmed the PPP/C government’s commitment to ensuring continued development and prosperity for all citizens.