PPP/C manifesto targets 1.7M barrels a day, jobs and diversified economy by 2030

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government outlined an ambitious strategy to transform Guyana’s economy over the next five years. It focuses on maximising the revenues from the oil and gas sector while aiming for sustainable job creation and economic diversification.

During the launch of its manifesto on Monday at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, the PPP/C forecasts Guyana’s oil and gas production capacity to reach 1.7 million oil barrels per day by 2030, supported by eight major oil and gas developments.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Manifesto on Monday

To achieve this, the government will accelerate exploration, conclude new Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) from the 2022 auction, complete seismic surveys, and organise additional international block auctions.

Equally important is the government’s commitment to bringing the gas-to-energy project in Wales online, which includes a 300 MW power plant and a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant that will produce enough cooking gas to meet domestic demand.

A second 300 MW gas-to-energy plant is planned for Wales, along with the construction of a ship-loading terminal to export cooking gas to CARICOM nations and globally.

Wales Gas to Energy Project outline

These developments are expected to deliver more affordable and cleaner energy to both urban and rural communities.

The other key feature is the initiation of a Berbice Industrial Development Initiative, which will commercialise offshore gas reserves.

The government also highlighted its broader economic agenda, positioning Guyana as one of the world’s most promising investment locations, while ensuring citizens benefit from good jobs, skills training, and long-term prosperity.

Since 2020, the PPP/C has stated that it has already put in place a comprehensive legal framework to manage the oil and gas sector responsibly, with a strong focus on local content, thus enabling Guyanese to benefit meaningfully.

Over the next five years, this platform is expected to be complemented by private sector growth, development of human capital, and significant investment in infrastructure.