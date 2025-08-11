‘PPP/C party is fighting against racism and criminality’ – GS Jagdeo

PPP/C’s General Secretary and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, spoke to thousands of supporters in Bath, West Coast Berbice, on Sunday and warned that as elections draw closer, the opposition will intensify its old tactic of using lies, rumours, and race-based rhetoric in an attempt to sway voters.

He said, the PPP/C’s two main opponents in the upcoming elections are “racism and criminality.”

PPP/C’s General Secretary and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, addresses the large gathering during the public meeting in Bath, Region Five

“Be careful as we get closer to the elections,” he urged. “They’re going to start telling more lies… rumours of racism, of corruption.”

He stressed that a vote for the PPP/C is a vote to continue the progress which started in 2020. From creating jobs, lifting people out of poverty, to providing free university education and restoring school grants, he said the government is committed to making life easier for all Guyanese.

To this end, Dr Jagdeo said the government will continue to pay for CXC subjects, increase the ‘Because We Care’ grant, and introduce transportation grants for every family.

He said that the government plans to expand school feeding programmes, distribute more house lots, improve homes, and increase salaries for the 18,000 part-time workers.

Most importantly, public servants and pensioners will also benefit from higher revenues and services.

“There will be more sports facilities in your villages, more lights, security cameras, farm grants, all of these things your vote will secure.”

Thousands of PPP/C supporters came out in their numbers to the public rally in Bath on Sunday

The general secretary drew sharp comparisons between President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, explaining that President Ali has been serving in government for many years as a minister before becoming the nation’s leader.

He questioned Norton’s readiness to lead, declaring, “If I had a cake shop, I wouldn’t put them to run my cake shop, much less run a country… Norton has nothing.”

Young people were warned against being swayed by temporary financial handouts from the opposition, saying these promises will vanish after election day.

“What happens on September 2? The $50,000 is gone…and only one party will be there to lead this country…Elections are won when you vote…Don’t put your children’s future at risk. Get involved, go online, and make sure everyone in this region comes out on election day,” the GS asserted.