PPP/C’s actions speak for itself – Attorney-at-law Supaul says

Twenty-four-year-old Sufeena Supaul made her maiden political speech at the grand Rose Hall Public Meeting on Wednesday, urging thousands of Berbicians to be wary of ‘baseless promises’ and to embrace the significant progress made under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

“I urge all of you to make the right choice. A choice you make with evidence…Under the visionary leadership of our President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the groundwork for our future has already been laid,” Supaul said.

Sufeena Supaul speaking at the public meeting

Supaul, an attorney-at-law by profession, proudly represents the village of Auchlyne along the Corentyne Coast and is a candidate on the PPP/C’s National Top Up List.

Supaul spoke alongside President Ali and other energetic young people when she made these comments.

“Under the PPP/C, we have only prospered,” she stated, before adding, “Now is not the time to be swayed by baseless promises.”

Supaul said she has witnessed massive development over the past five years, including infrastructure and housing, highlighting the role that young people have and are playing in the PPP/C’s transformation drive.

Noting that the people hold the power to elect a leader, Supaul urged the thousands in attendance at the Rose Hall meeting to cast their ballot wisely, keeping in mind the experience and track record required to lead Guyana for the next five years.

A section of the massive crowd at the Rosehall public meeting