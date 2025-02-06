PPP/C’s investment legacy fostering growth in nation’s drainage, irrigation

The government has significantly ramped up its investments in Guyana’s drainage and irrigation infrastructure to reduce losses from flooding and drought.

This is in direct contrast to the disruption unleashed on the sector during the previous government’s time in office.

This investment has seen a 760 per cent increase, skyrocketing from $8.4 billion in 2019 to 72.3 billion in 2024.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the interventions reflect the government’s robust and comprehensive efforts to reverse the damage and disruption inflicted on the sector from 2015 to 2020.

He explained that the APNU+AFC coalition’s stewardship saw increased land rentals and drainage and irrigation charges, particularly in Region Five.

“Increases ranged from $3,500 to $15,000, placing farmers under severe duress during that time. Drainage and irrigation infrastructure were also abandoned, even though APNU+AFC placed high increases in the fees,” the agriculture minister said.

He pointed out that investments in drainage and irrigation dwindled significantly and where they were made, the equipment failed to meet industry standards and qualifications.

The previous government further neglected the Water User Associations by removing its funds. This demonstrated a legacy of poor management and ineptitude.

“In 2016 and 2024, we experienced El Nino (drought). Under APNU we saw a decline in rice production of 22.3 per cent…These are the facts,” he said.

Since October 2020, drainage and irrigation charges have reverted to their original rates, dipping from $15,000 to $3,500 and benefitting more than 2,200 farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

This action immediately placed some $1.3 billion in disposable income into the pockets of Region Five farmers.

“The single largest sub-sector in the agricultural budget – 70 per cent ─ goes for drainage, irrigation and farm-to-market roads. We have recognised that to accelerate agricultural growth we must target our public spending in the areas of investment in public goods such as drainage, irrigation and roads. And we have done this in every region over the last four years,” he said.

From 2021 to 2024, 46 new drainage and irrigation structures were constructed and completed while over 310 structures were maintained.

Further, 269 kilometre of new roads have enhanced market access for farmers, opening up thousands of acres of new lands.

Currently, seven pump stations are being constructed in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six.

This year, farmers in areas like Golden Fleece in Region Two; Mibicuri in Region Six, and Union in Region Five can expect significant relief with the rehabilitation of existing pumps and construction of new ones.

Some $23 billion will be invested to advance works on the Hope-like canals in Regions Three, Five and Six. This will benefit some 500,000 acres of farmland.

About 100 tractor-driven pumps and new machinery have been distributed countrywide to ensure preventative maintenance in regional drainage systems.

