Preparation for ‘Unity Cup’ begins

Preparations are underway for the start of the Unity Cup along the ‘Corridor of Unity,’ which includes several villages along the East Coast Demerara. The cricket tournament is the brainchild of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which was announced in February.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr on Saturday handed over a tractor and a lawnmower to prepare the grounds.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson, sports representatives and others at the presentation ceremony.

The presentation was done at the Lusignan Community Ground and the machines are expected to service all grounds along the ‘Corridor of Unity.’

The Attorney General, who has parliamentary responsibility for the East Coast, reminded the sports representatives that the tournament is a pilot for what is to come in the future.

“Remember the President said that cricket is just the beginning. Other sports once we establish a successful model and we are able to bring the desired objective, which is to unite our communities through the vehicle of sports that other sporting disciplines will be used following this model and hopefully, the plan is to replicate it across the country, starting of course with cricket and then of course with other sports,” the AG said.

President of the Melanie Damishana Football Club, Mr. Dexter Jameer

Meanwhile, in his feature address, Minister Ramson said the delivery of the equipment is in keeping with the administration’s promise to unify the country.

“What we have been trying to do is to show this country that in order for us to build this country together, we have to be able to work together and in order for us to work together we have to have a relationship.

In order for us to be able to have a relationship, we have to be able to build that relationship on trust. Trust is not given, trust is not taken, trust is earned, one of the ways that you earn trust is by fulfilling your promises,” he said.

Chairman of Mon Repos Sports Committee, Mr. Ronald Jagmohan

The Minister relayed that a date for the Unity Cup is yet to be determined, but it would be announced after consultations. He also highlighted that Budget 2021 saw sport being allocated its largest sum in the country’s history.

Minister Ramson said this year would also see larger allocations for the hosting of sport tournaments.

Meanwhile, East Coast sports representatives were high in praise about the steps taken by the Government in fulfilling its promises.

“I think it is a very good first step in the initiative that has been put forward by the President. It shows their commitment and it shows they are true to their word. As Minister Ramson mentioned, at the end of the day, all you have is your word and that is what determines your integrity.

I think investing in this will help to improve of sports overall for this corridor as promised by the President,” President of the Melanie Damishana Football Club, Mr. Dexter Jameer said.

The tractor and lawnmower

Chairman of the Mon Repos Sports Committee, Mr. Ronald Jagmohan expressed similar sentiments. He said, “I think it is a good initiative because most of the grounds, they do not have a slasher. So, most of the time when the teams go and play on the ground the grass high and you would not get a good game and some clubs poor where they cannot afford to cut the ground. So, I think this is a good initiative.”

The Unity Cup is aimed at fostering unity on the East Coast. The winner of the tournament will benefit from a special community project.