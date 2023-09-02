Pres Ali leads yet another massive clean-up exercise

– Says activity sets the stage for major activities, productive year ahead

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali spearheaded yet another significant clean-up initiative on Saturday morning, as part of a national enhancement effort across the country.

The exercise commenced around 5:00 a.m. along Dennis Street, Sophia, continuing onto the Cummings Lodge area, and concluded at the Kingston Seawall in Georgetown.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the clean-up exercise on Dennis Street, Sophia

President Ali was joined by Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan, and other members of the joint services, as well as members of the private sector and other citizens.

The president emphasised that the initiative serves as yet another testament to the government’s dedication to the betterment of Guyana, aiming to enhance every facet of life for its citizens.

“Guyana cannot only be changed with nice Roads and buildings, it has to be changed by each of us, changing the way we treat the environment, changing our behaviours and environment,” he underscored.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the clean-up exercise at the Cummings Lodge area

In Georgetown alone, approximately 1,400 individuals actively participated in the activity, a clear indicator of the citizens’ commitment to this collective mission, President Ali noted.

“The Guyanese people are committed to this task. We now have to ensure that each of us works on changing another person, changing them so that they understand how important it is to keep the place clean,” the head of state said.

President Ali highlighted that while this clean-up exercise is typically scheduled quarterly, the current one holds exceptional significance. He added that it leads into the cricket Carnival and subsequently, into significant national celebrations including Diwali and the Christmas season.

Citizens participating in the clean- up exercise at Dennis Street, Sophia

He was adamant that the exercise also heralds an eventful year ahead, beginning with the Energy Conference in February, followed by a heads of government meeting and several planned state visits.

President Ali reiterated that the aim is to work on building a Guyana that everyone can be proud of showcasing. He encouraged individuals to get on board with the initiative and to keep their surroundings clean.

