Pres Ali opens Ramadan Village 2026, emphasises inclusivity, renewal and shared humanity

Under a canopy of glowing lanterns on the grounds of the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO), a spirit of reverence and joy filled the air on Sunday evening as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali officially opened Ramadan Village 2026.

The launch, held just days before the start of the holy month of fasting, unfolded in a setting alive with devotion, from the melodic recitation of Quranic verses and traditional Islamic songs to stirring words of reflection and gratitude.

More than a thousand Guyanese gathered for the occasion, marking the beginning of a month where faith, heritage, and a vibrant sense of community will come alive at the village.

Conceived as a space where Muslims and non-Muslims alike can share in the spirit of Ramadan, the village will once again blossom into a living showcase of culture, learning, and fellowship.

This year, over 80 vendors will bring the venue to life with stalls brimming with traditional Islamic attire, fragrant delicacies, and educational displays.



President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the opening of the Ramadan Village 2026

The head of state described the village as a living expression of Islam’s inclusivity, a concept that, he noted, continues to draw global curiosity.

“When I travel around the world, even in the Middle East, people ask about the concept of the Ramadan Village,” he said. “What this Village brings to life is inclusivity.”

President Ali reflected on fasting, not merely as abstention from food and drink but as an awakening of consciousness.

Hunger and thirst, he explained, are meant to remind believers of their Creator and of their responsibility to humanity.

A section of the gathering at the opening of the third Ramadan Village on Sunday evening on the grounds of the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO)

He urged citizens to use the month as a time of accountability and self-examination. Drawing on the teachings of the Quran, he called on Muslims to take personal responsibility for their actions and not blame others.

“In Islam, no soul bears evil except against itself,” he said. “We must hold ourselves to account before we are brought to account.”

The president encouraged Guyanese of all faiths to embrace the spirit of reflection, noting that fasting and spiritual discipline are shared across religions.

He called for Ramadan to be a period not only of prayer, but of growth in humility, compassion and national unity.

The Ramadan village, the president’s brainchild, provides a tranquil environment where community and spirituality are fused seamlessly.

Open every weekend from Friday to Sunday, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., it facilitates prayer, education and fellowship throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A bird’s eye view of the Ramadan Village

A special feature this year is a Farmers’ Market organised by First Lady Arya Ali, with proceeds dedicated to supporting the less fortunate, reinforcing the Ramadan principle of charity.

As night settled over the radiant village, worshippers gathered in prayer while others gazed at the spectacular fireworks, greeted old friends and acquaintances, participated in sweet treats and lively conversation, living out President Ali’s message that Ramadan is about awakening the heart, healing the spirit, and uniting all in common humanity.