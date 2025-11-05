President Ali promises new measures by year-end to empower Guyanese

The government will soon announce a series of comprehensive measures for households and other vulnerable groups before the end of the year, in keeping with its commitment to improving citizens’ livelihoods.

The announcement was made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday during an interview.

Guyanese shopping at the Bourda Market

“I am going to announce, before the end of the year, a series of measures, not only looking at cash grant, but looking at the total empowerment of every Guyanese, whether you are someone living with a disability, the elderly, children, women, small businesses, farmers – every category,” he stated.

To ensure everyone benefits, President Ali encouraged Guyanese to open bank accounts, as this would allow for the smooth and efficient payment of grants.

Last year, the government distributed $100,000 in cash grants to every adult Guyanese.

That initiative complemented the $50,000 Because We Care student grant, the $100,000 Newborn Grant, and several other social support programmes implemented by the PPP/C administration during its 2020-2025 term.