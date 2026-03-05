Pres Ali to attend ‘Shield of the America Summit’ in Florida March 7

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is set to represent Guyana at the historic “Shield of the Americas” Summit hosted by United States President Donald Trump in Doral City, Florida, on March 7.

The summit brings together heads of state from 12 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen cooperation on security, migration and the war on drug cartels.

President Ali and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar are the only two Caribbean leaders attending the event.

Leaders from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Paraguay are among those expected to attend.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that the summit is intended to strengthen cooperation among governments and to address common regional challenges.