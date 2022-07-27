Pres. Ali’s Washington visit to bring major benefits for Guyana – Dr Singh

Guyana and the Caribbean region are expected to reap major benefits and outcomes of the President’s visit to the United States as the two countries seek to bolster their relations in a number of areas relating to development.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Ali is currently leading a delegation that comprises Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali meets with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in Washington DC, on Monday

The President and his delegation have since engaged with several high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State to discuss a range of issues to further deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh explained that the visit is said to be one that government attaches the highest level of importance.

Speaking during an interview Tuesday, Dr Singh said,

“We anticipate coming out of the visit very significant and substantial tangible outcomes… I can assure you that there are going to be very significant, demonstrable and tangible outcomes coming out of this visit”.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh

Dr Singh said too that has seen “fringe elements” trying to understate and trivialize the importance of the visit to the United States.

He added the visit had long been planned shortly after Dr Ali became President in August 2020.

Therefore, the Senior Finance Minister explained that those making spurious claims about the visit are demonstrating their lack of familiarity with the nature of relationships between friendly sovereign states.

“All I will say is let us see how the visit evolves and let us see the outcomes that will emerge,” the finance minister said.

“We have no doubt whatsoever knowing the bilateral agenda that we share with the US. We in government know that this is a visit of the highest level of importance. Both administration place tremendous importance to the visit,”

he further added.

In fact, Minister Singh said Guyana views the United States as a valued partner.

It was highlighted that aside from the major role the US based company ExxonMobil is playing in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, there is increasing interest by US investors in the country’s non-oil sectors.

“Even in other sectors, we are seeing growing interest by US based companies in Guyana’s remarkable economic potential in a number of sectors where it is agriculture, tourism and all of the non-oil productive sectors…”, Dr Singh said.

He made the point that the visit has tremendous strategic importance.

“…We see it as an opportunity to reaffirm on both sides our commitment to the highly valued partnership that we share with the United States and also to advance our shared strategic interest,”

Minster Singh stated.

President Ali during his visit has continuously stressed the importance of the relationship between Guyana and the United States. Similar views were expressed by United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Monday when he stated that “Guyana has been a very strong partner for the United States.”

This visit Guyana with the opportunity to follow up on commitments made at the recently concluded Summit of the Americas. The diplomatic relationship between Guyana and the United States spans more than five decades.

