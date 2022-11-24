Presentation of Letters Credence of His Excellency Virjanand Depoo, Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Suriname

His Excellency Virjanand Depoo yesterday presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, accrediting him as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Suriname.

Ambassador Depoo has over thirty years of service in the public and private sectors in the fields of education, business, and community service.

During the accreditation ceremony, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi welcomed Ambassador Depoo to Suriname and reaffirmed Suriname’s commitment to strengthening relations with Guyana.

The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname, Mrs. Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname, Mrs. Sandra Depoo, Spouse of Ambassador Depoo and Ms. Malvie Talbot, First Secretary of the Embassy of Guyana in Suriname.

