President Ali announces $2B additional support for farmers

– Several initiatives implemented to expand Region Two’s agriculture sector

Farmers across Guyana will benefit from a significant injection of $2 billion, as part of efforts by the government to absorb rising costs, improve their livelihoods, and expand agriculture production.

Under this initiative, hundreds of cash crop and rice farmers will receive support in the form of subsidies to offset the cost of the commodity.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents and farmers in Region Two on Thursday

This investment signifies the government’s consistent support for farmers, as the subsidy has been doubled to $2 billion from $1 billion, signalling a 100 per cent increase.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the important announcement as he held an engagement with farmers and residents of Anna Regina in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

“This is a government that understands the importance of investing in communities, investing in productivity, and investing in the holistic development and improvement in the lives of people,” he underscored following his announcement on Thursday.

Last year, under the $1 billion programme, $900 million was expended to procurement fertiliser for the rice industry, while the remaining $100 million was granted to cash crop farmers.

Meanwhile, President Ali recalled the previous APNU/AFC Administration’s policies of increased rental fees and no public support, which ultimately led to the destruction of the industry which had severe impacts on economies, including in Region Two.

Furthermore, little to no investment expended to improve research and development capabilities, an essential component in farming activities.

Notwithstanding that, the government has been able to achieve inroads, thanks to direct policy interventions that have been implemented over the years in Region Two and across the nation.

“…Since we came back to office, the investments we have made has brought tremendous improvements in the various sectors. For rice, our productivity has increased from about 5.5 tons to 6.1 tons per hectare. We must compliment the farmers too.

These accomplishments are not accidental, they are as a result of direct policy intervention to support the global expansion of the economy here in Region Two,” he further underscored.

The head of state also outlined initiatives geared towards improving the region’s drainage and irrigation structures, as well as farm-to-market roads, that were undertaken following a massive outreach held some years ago.

Financial resources are being set aside to offset the cost of around 12.5 kilometres of farm-to-market access roads, benefitting hundreds of farmers across the region.

“The engineers have already got the costing for all of these roads. We’re not sitting back, because we want to invest in assets that will enhance productivity … we want farmers to make use of the land and increase producity,” the head of state emphasised.

Another significant initiative that has significant impacts on the region’s farming industry, includes the creation of a farm-to-market road that opened up some 12,000 acres of agriculture land in Onderneeming.

Monies are also being procured to purchase mobile pumps for the region, for farmers to guard against instances of flooding. And, according to President Ali, the tenders for expression of interests will be out soon, allowing the commitment to be fulfilled by the first quarter in 2025.

The head of state is currently in the region, accompanied by government ministers and technical officers from various service agencies. Persons with issues can have them resolved during the outreach, spearheaded by President Ali.

