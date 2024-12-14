President Ali announces one-month bonus for GDF officers

-12,000 of service men and women to benefit

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has announced a one-month bonus for members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

This initiative is expected to benefit 12,000 service men and women, injecting $1.6 billion into the pockets of GDF officers.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali alongside Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia.

The announcement was made during the president’s address at the Base Camp Seweyo Christmas Luncheon on Saturday, held in observance of ‘Soldiers Day’.

This comes just days after the president revealed a 10 percent salary increase for all public servants. Additionally, all citizens will receive a $100,000 cash grant as part of ongoing government support.

“This is a demonstration [of our commitment] again to [improving] your welfare,” President Ali emphasised.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks at the luncheon

President Ali also used the opportunity to recognise the officers for their hard work and dedication to service the nation.

“The job of a soldier is not defined. The job of a soldier requires agility. It requires continuous training. It requires discipline, commitment, fitness.

“It requires a life that is very much different…a life that is selfless, one that is completely dedicated to the protection and the safeguard of our country and our people,” the president said.

He told the ranks that they have chosen a life that embodies the highest form of patriotism and represents the true meaning of serving the nation.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers at the luncheon

For this reason, the Head of State emphasised that over the past four years, the government has made significant investments in the welfare of officers.

“So, as we honour you today, we have also demonstrated equally our love, our commitment to you, the men and women in uniform all across Guyana by our continuous investment in your personal welfare, our support for your personal and collective growth in education, in your career, in your welfare, investment in infrastructure to make your lives, much more comfortable,” President Ali said.

The Seweyo Base, located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, is one of the largest GDF bases.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, expressed appreciation for the officers’ dedication to service. He also announced plans to enhance the base, transforming it into a more consolidated training environment for officers.

