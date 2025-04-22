President Ali announces road infrastructure, agriculture support for Massara, Yakarinta, Kwaimatta

Several communities in the North Rupununi, Region Nine, including Massara, Yakarinta, Toka, and Kwaimatta, are set to benefit from enhanced road infrastructure, agricultural support, and other interventions aimed at boosting development, livelihoods, and economic growth.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced this during a community engagement in Massara last Saturday. He was accompanied by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock, and other regional officials.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at a community meeting in Region Nine

While outlining the government’s developmental plan for the hinterland communities, the president stated, “We are not waiting for you to request anything. We are always forward-thinking and looking ahead of your needs…We will continue to work with you. You can rely on us.”

This year, the government will construct two kilometres of road leading from Massara Secondary School, ensuring a safer and smoother route for commuters and students.

The internal road in Toka will also be upgraded to improve accessibility.

Massara and Yakarinta have requested the construction of a road to link the two communities.

In response, President Ali announced, “We are going to start this year to incrementally look at the [upgrading] of this road [from Yakarinta to Massara] so that we could support your communities.”

The president also assured that the road issues in the neighbouring community of Aranaputa will be addressed, as the community has requested upgrades to its internal roads.

A bridge will be constructed to link the villages of Toka and Kwaimatta, while a pontoon will be provided to Massara within two months.

President Ali also announced an expansion of the fleet of vehicles for the region, including two buses, one canter, and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for the communities.

Additionally, two ambulances will be procured for Massara’s health centre and Annai’s hospital.

A boat equipped with a 15-horsepower engine will be delivered to Kwaimatta before the end of the year to enhance river transportation for students and residents.

Food security in the hinterland communities remains a high priority for the government, with investments being made in shade houses to promote self-sufficiency and economic growth.

To support agricultural development, four tillers, seedlings, four bee hives, pesticides, and fertilisers will be provided to the Amerindian communities.

A total of 36 households in Kwaimatta, who currently lack access to water, will receive water tanks for daily use.

The region’s human resource capacity has been further strengthened, with nearly 400 individuals now trained as community health workers, nursing assistants, and registered nurses, delivering quality healthcare services.

For the first time, more than 450 individuals from the region are undergoing teacher training.

In addition, hundreds of individuals are now gainfully employed through the Community Service Officers (CSOs) and national pathway programmes, earning an income to support their families.

“More than 2,500 community policing members across this region will be [placed] on that pathway programme so they can get the monthly allowance,” the president announced.

Massara will be engaged by the government to supply clay bricks for the construction of the next batch of houses under the Lethem Housing Support Programme.

The villages of Massara, Yakarinta, Toka, Kwaimatta, Aranaputa, and Rupertee have already benefitted from significant investments, totalling nearly $650 million, across agriculture, education, health, and road infrastructure.

To support sports development among young people, the government provided four complete cricket bags, four pairs of stumps, eight football nets, four volleyball nets, twenty footballs, and twenty volleyballs for distribution across the villages.

