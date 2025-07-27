President Ali announces skill training for CSOs

Back in 2015, a dark cloud hung over every Amerindian village across Guyana; it was the year that an APNU+AFC government terminated the employment of almost 2,000 young Amerindians, claiming that their jobs were political.

The truth was that they were employed under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and were tasked to assist in the development of their villages.

Their work assignments ranged from being substitute teachers, to assisting at healthcare centres, sanitation workers and builders; all aligned with aiding the development of their communities.

President Ali addressing the crowd gathered at Anna Regina

When the People’s Progressive Party Civic returned to office in 2020, not only were they re-hired, but the number of Community Service Officers increased to almost 3,000.

They have also been offered training in an array of professions, sponsored by the Amerindian Affairs Ministry and the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training, BIT.

Now, their future looks even brighter with the announcement made on Saturday by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“We are going to diversify the training programme for the CSOs, ensuring that you get payment on time. We have said that we must upskill you so you can earn higher salaries and better paying jobs.”

CSOs are Amerindian youths typically from ages 18 to 35 who work four hours a day, four days per week.

They are paid $40,000 per month.