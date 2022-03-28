President Ali appoints Hicken as Police Commissioner (ag)

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, today appointed Mr Clifton Hicken to Act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police in the Guyana Police Force.

The appointment takes effect from Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Hicken was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’.

Former Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday, March 27, 2022.