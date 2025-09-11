President Ali awards Joint Services ranks

Members of the Joint Services who safeguarded peace and order in the 2025 General and Regional Elections were presented with the Joint Services Medal by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The simple ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe at Eve Leary in Georgetown, bringing together various members of the Joint Services on Wednesday.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, while speaking at the award ceremony on Wednesday

In his remarks, the president expressed profound gratitude and commendations to the officers for their dedication, discipline and professionalism in maintaining peace, order and stability during one of the most critical moments in Guyana’s democratic life.

The medals, he noted, were not a reward, but a recognition of their sacrifices and steadfast service to the nation.

“This activity is but a modest expression of our appreciation for your service,” President Ali stated, stressing that elections are the “lifeblood of democracy.”

According to the president, the peaceful and orderly conduct of the 2025 polls was no accident, but a result of deliberate, careful planning, vigilance, and the unwavering commitment of the security services.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali awarded an officer of the Guyana Fire Service

He praised the leaders for their coordination, while recognising the contributions of individual ranks who stood guard at polling stations, patrolled communities, and held their posts with diligence.

“When we strengthen peace and stability within our borders, we’re also fortifying our stability to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity” , Dr Ali further underscored.

President Ali said his administration remains strongly committed to strengthening the Joint Services’ work through words and action.

He pledged continued investments to ensure they are equipped with the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali awarded a Guyana Defence Force rank

Also attending the ceremony were the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, and Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham.

National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Colonel Sheldon Howell, were also present.