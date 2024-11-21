President Ali bestowes Guyana’s highest national award on India’s PM

Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of India, Shri Narendra Modi has been bestowed with the Order of Excellence, a supreme national award, by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Established in 1970 under the Constitution of the Orders of Guyana, the national award is limited to 25 living citizens of Guyana.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

The honorary ceremony, held at State House on Monday evening following a cultural display, demonstrated the Government of Guyana’s recognition of PM Modi’s exceptional leadership in advancing the interests of developing nations on the global stage.

“The greatest test of any member of the human family, is to give of their very little when they are most in need.

And Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled this test with distinction during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they gifted this region 500,000 vaccines, when India itself was rallying to meet their own needs,” President Ali asserted, after bestowing the award.

India’s kind gesture protected thousands of Guyanese against the dreaded coronavirus, as Guyana received 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Understanding that technology, innovation, and digitisation must not be used to widen the gap among countries, President Ali highlighted India’s commitment to championing these solutions for developing nations.

Additionally, over the years, Guyana has benefited from strong support, particularly in the areas of training, scholarships, military exchange programmes, concessional loans, and cultural exchanges with India.

“In every sphere of national development, we can point to physical, institutional, and systemic support from the government and people of India. And we salute you, Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India,” he stated, adding, “Continue to lead, continue to be bold, continue to demonstrate the type of spine that is required in this very complex global environment.”

President Ali said Prime Minister Modi is, and will always be a member of the CARICOM family.

After receiving the award, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Ali and his government for the honourable recognition.

According to the PM, President Ali has personally contributed to elevating the two nations’ current partnership to greater heights.

“Under his leadership, we are continuously moving forward in every direction. Even in today’s discussions, I felt his affection and respect for the people of India,” he said, noting the similarities between India and Guyana, which further deepen historical and cultural relations.

The Indian prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to further advancing cooperation and partnership.

PM Modi was invited to a vibrant display where Guyana’s diverse and unique cultural fabric was showcased.

The prime minister is currently on a three-day state visit to Guyana, marking a significant milestone for both countries.

