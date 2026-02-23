President Ali declares security and sovereignty as central to Guyana’s progress

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said national security is the bedrock on which Guyana’s development agenda is being constructed, emphasising that no country can ever hope to progress if it is constantly fearful that its borders are not secure.

Speaking at the 56th Republic flag-raising ceremony at Parliament Building in Georgetown on Sunday evening, President Ali said that safety, security, and territorial integrity are all fundamental pillars that must underpin economic development and national confidence.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing

the 56th Republic Day flag-raising ceremony

The head of state said that the Republic is undergoing a significant transformation aimed at modernising its institutions and defences to ensure that Guyanese citizens can live and work safely.

He said his government is dedicating significant resources to help the country’s military better protect the borders and citizens.

One important aspect is Guyana’s strong stance in the international community, particularly its backing for territorial integrity at the International Court of Justice.

Dr Ali reiterated that history and international law are resolutely on Guyana’s side, underlining that the 1899 Arbitral Award is still in force and that the country’s borders are inviolable and non-negotiable.

In addition to border security, the head of state pointed out that there have been important advances in public safety, referring to the sharp decrease in serious crimes, noting that between 2016 and 2020, Guyana averaged 2,827 serious crimes per year, but from 2021 to 2025, this number decreased to 1,441, a reduction of almost 50 per cent.

The 56th Republic Day flag-raising celebrations

These achievements, he said, were attributed to the hard work of the law enforcement agencies, the security sector, and the citizens who continue to work in partnership with the authorities to fight crime.

The president also thanked the international community for their support in helping Guyana protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.