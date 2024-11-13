President Ali donates accessible minivan to Guyana Veterans Legion

In less than 24 hours after discussions, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali provided the Guyana Veterans Legion with a new minivan through the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The vehicle, equipped with a threshold ramp for ease of access, will enhance mobility for veterans with varying disabilities.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the key address at the Veteran’s Day wreath laying ceremony

During the Veteran’s Day wreath-laying ceremony at Base Camp Ayangana, President Ali presented the minivan keys and made monetary contributions to Legion President Lt Col (Ret’d) George Gomes.

“You have raised the issue of transportation, and I told you in three months that I will get you a minivan, but I want to assure you that we have accelerated the three months, and in less than 24-hour you will receive it,” the president stated during the feature address.

The GDF will oversee the minivan’s maintenance.

A veteran holds the wreath to place it on the monument at Base Camp Ayangana

Additionally, President Ali announced expanded healthcare services for veterans, including dental and eye care, which will extend to eligible family members.

Annually, the government allocates over $50 million to support veteran-related activities, with additional incentives introduced over the years to enhance their quality of life.

President Ali highlighted the importance of recognising the sacrifices veterans have made, particularly their dedication and strength, which contributed to Guyana’s independence.

“As we gather at this wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the men and women who served and sacrificed their life in defence of our nation, we must remember their loyalty, and the ultimate price they paid so that we can enjoy peace and security,” the head of state stressed.

The minivan that was presented to the Guyana Veterans Legion for easy and safe accessibility

The president underscored the significance of never forgetting or underestimating the contributions of those who defended Guyana’s freedom.

“We pledge to never forget the extraordinary price they paid for our freedom and to keep their memories alive as an inspiration for generations to come,” he said.

Guyana stands strong and indivisible due to the service of these persons. As a result, their legacy will always live on as years go by.

