President Ali hails confidence in Guyana as Wendy’s opens first restaurant on Vlissengen Road

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has lauded the investment confidence shown by the franchisee of Wendy’s, as the fast food giant officially opened its first location in Guyana on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

President Ali interacting with customers

At the opening ceremony on Thursday, the President congratulated Iman Khan-Cummings, founder and franchisee of WenKai Inc., for expanding Guyana’s quick service restaurant market while creating new opportunities for citizens.

“I want to thank this family for not only investing but creating so many opportunities for Guyanese families. There are opportunities for you to invest elsewhere but you continue to show confidence in your country and the people of Guyana,” President Ali said.

Iman Khan Cummings (owner), her children and staff

The Head of State also underscored the positive impact the franchise will have on local employment.

“You’re not only creating employment but you’re empowering employees. I’m also pleased to see a full team of women. This is a woman-powered environment,” he noted, while wishing the business success and expansion across the country.

Khan-Cummings expressed gratitude for the government’s pro-business climate that has encouraged the expansion.

“This is the first of many locations. We’re going to continue to expand, and we’re grateful for a government that paves the way and fosters an environment where we can do so,” she said, adding that the President’s presence at the launch reflects his commitment to the people.

Self-service option to place orders

WenKai Inc., part of the Corum Group that last year introduced P.F. Chang’s to Guyana, will roll out three Wendy’s restaurants locally by the end of 2025. Diners can expect all-day service, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as drive-through and delivery options at each outlet.

Some menu favourites

The flagship restaurant, which will officially open its doors on Monday, is located at the former KFC building on Vlissengen Road.

Known globally for its signature “#5 spicy chicken sandwich,” Wendy’s will now serve Guyanese customers in a modern, convenience-focused setting.

Diners can expect each location will meet modern convenience and foodservice standards.