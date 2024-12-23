President Ali hosts children’s Christmas social

As the Christmas season continues, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady, Mrs Arya Ali hosted a Christmas social for scores of children, featuring festive carols, dance, poems and a toy distribution.

The social event, held at his official residence on Main Street, Georgetown, brought together children from orphanages across Region Four on Monday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his two sons, Zayd and Ilan

In his remarks, President Ali extended warm Christmas greetings on behalf of his family, including the First Lady, their sons, and members of the cabinet.

He wished the attendees, including caregivers, a joyful and productive year ahead.

The president noted that this annual event holds special significance on the government’s calendar, reflecting its commitment to spreading cheer during the holiday season.

More scenes from the annual Christmas social held at State House Children receiving their toys More scenes from the annual Christmas social held at State House More scenes from the annual Christmas social held at State House

“This is one of the events that we earmarked first, before everything, because we find the greatest joy with this event and I want you to know that this is your home too. We are all together, we are one together,” he expressed.

Touching on the festive season, President Ali encouraged the audience to immerse themselves in acts of love and kindness, emphasising that love is not just about material gifts but also meaningful gestures.

“I want us to recognise the importance of love, the importance of how we can simply share love with a smile, being kind to each other, being caring to each other,” President Ali encouraged, stating that these gestures must be valued.

The children also received toys.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs were also present.

