President Ali launches new book on Caribbean food security crisis

In a move towards addressing global hunger, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali released his latest book “Achieving Global Food Security: The Caribbean Experience and Beyond” at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford in England on Saturday.

The book provides a holistic overview of the causes and challenges surrounding food security both globally and, in the Caribbean.

Cover of the book

It explores a number of strategic policy recommendations to mitigate the issue.

In a time where the Caribbean is plagued with skyrocketing food and fertiliser prices and displaced labour, this book presents an innovative pathway to achieving freedom from hunger by capitalising on the region’s comparative advantages and potential for agricultural investment.

Published in collaboration with World Scientific Publishing, the book serves as a valuable research resource for scholars and professionals pursuing knowledge and solutions on food security, international development and Caribbean studies.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at his book launch event

Guyanese are also encouraged to read this book as it includes a chapter highlighting ongoing and future initiatives in Guyana.

Renowned professor and UNESCO chair Amitav Acharya praised the book as a significantly necessary and timely contribution to one of the most pressing global issues.

Interested buyers can purchase the book directly from the World Scientific Publishing website or on Amazon.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali signing copies of his book

