President Ali, PM Phillips unite with Guyanese for vibrant festival of colours

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, upon return from his diplomatic mission to the United States, joined Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Guyanese from every background to celebrate the colourful festival of Phagwah also known as Holi.

Phagwah is a Hindu tradition that signifies peace, love, and the triumph of good over evil. The festival, which has grown into a national celebration reflects unity, renewal, and cultural harmony.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the Indian High Commission’s annual Holi celebration held at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC)

Both leaders began the festivity early Friday morning at the Indian High Commission’s annual Holi celebration held at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC). It featured traditional dances from both Guyanese and Indian cultural groups, with both citizens and foreigners enjoying the cultural presentations.

After that, PM Phillips delivered the feature address, in which he highlighted how Holi has transcended bounds and has grown into a beloved national festivity.

Prime Minister Phillips delivering the feature address at the Indian High Commission’s annual Holi celebration

“Holi, or Phagwah, was brought to Guyana by our indentured ancestors from India, and over time, it has blossomed into a vibrant national festival. It marks the arrival of spring and embodies love, togetherness, and fresh beginnings for everyone,” he expressed.

The PM noted that religious celebrations like Holi drives a stronger sense of national pride and unity,standing proudly under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella.He also reminded everyone that unity is an enduring commitment, extending beyond festive celebrations, adding “This itself contributes to the unification of our people as we seek to utilize the revenues that we are blessed with.”

President Ali and PM Phillips together with Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chand-Edmund and Former Mayor, Ubraj Narine

Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and other dignitaries were also present.

Following the Indian High Commission’s event, President Ali journeyed to National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara where he was warmly greeted by hundreds of Guyanese. There, he was joined by the Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and Minister Ramson Jr.

Later, he travelled to the Leonora Track and Field Facility in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to continue the celebrations and unite with residents for the colourful festivities.

