President Ali promises better working conditions for fisherfolk at Three-door Sluice, Region 5

During a visit to Three-door Sluice, D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five on Wednesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacted with local fisherfolk and committed to improving their working conditions.

Several issues were raised including the need for a shed for mending fishing gear and the expansion of the current wharf.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging fisherfolk in West Coast Berbice

In addition to this, the fisherfolk requested the installation of lights to enhance safety during fishing activities in the wee hours and nights; they also requested a tarmac to be built at the water front.

In response, President Ali immediately ordered his support staff to compile a list of all the concerns and requests made by the fisherfolk so that they could be addressed swiftly.

The head of state instructed other officials to work along with the fisherfolk to get the estimate and design for the shed and promised to engage the Ministry of Agriculture to address the issue of the wharf.

“You’ll work with them to [get] the estimate and design for this shed [by tonight] … and we can get [Ministry of Agriculture] to look at the wharf issue,” he said.

In addition to the issues raised by the fisherfolk, President Ali also instructed the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) representative to meet with farmers in the area and distribute seedlings to help them get back to farming.

He also informed those present that his administration has made significant strides in addressing previous concerns and requests. The fishing community also benefitted from significant investments to improve their surroundings.

“We want to continue to see how we can support you and deal with some of the new challenges,” President Ali affirmed.

The PPP/C Administration under the leadership of President Ali has been actively engaging citizens and other sections of society at the grassroots level to get a first-hand look at the issues affecting their daily livelihoods.

This approach has enabled the government to address concerns promptly and suitable to the needs of the respective communities.

