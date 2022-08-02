President Ali reaffirms commitment to upliftment of all Guyanese

–as PPP/C celebrates second anniversary

On the second anniversary of the PPP/C Administration’s return to office, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has issued a call for Guyanese to band together under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella to further advance the transformational agenda that will lead to the betterment of all Guyanese.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

In an address to the nation on Tuesday afternoon, the Head of State while reflecting on the fight for democracy, said he remains humbled by the confidence placed in his administration by the people to lead Guyana.

“Together we have a lot to do, together we have already accomplished a lot, together we have overcome many challenges, the mere fact that I sit before you today is as a result of the collective will of the Guyanese people not to allow a few to derail democracy, rob you of your rights, rob you of your fundamental right of placing that vote,” President Ali stated.

He noted that the administration has been delivering on all fronts, surpassing many of the targets in the manifesto.

President Ali highlighted the transformation ongoing in the agriculture, energy, education, health and housing and water sectors, as well as strides in human resource development and job creation, among a plethora of other initiatives, which have all led to the shift in the country’s economic and social outlook.

However, the Head of State pointed to a bigger task ahead, which requires the involvement of all Guyanese.

He said, “We have to change ourselves inside, we can’t only be beautiful as a country outside, we the people, we the citizens of this country, must change ourselves from the inside so that we can develop the best possible character that can take our country forward, that could build each other as brothers and sisters, that can allow us to have respect for the environment in which we live, that would allow us to do what is right and good for our country, that would allow us to be true patriots.”

The President made reference to the ‘Because we care’ cash grant, increase in pension, efforts to provide better healthcare and his administration’s commitment to ensuring that public servants have the best possible package that will see improvements in their quality of life.

Further, the Head of State assured that there are more benefits to come as government continues on its upward trajectory.

He pointed out that all these developments are taking place, while the country was tackling a threat to its democracy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the national flooding disaster, among other challenges.

The President Ali-led government was sworn into office on August 2, 2020 after months of legal battles following attempts by the former APNU+AFC coalition government to steal the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Civil society groups, international organisations and other ordinary Guyanese came together to ensure that democracy prevailed. The PPP/C government has promised to ensure those responsible for the illegal acts are brought to justice. A Commission of Inquiry has since been established to determine those culpable.

