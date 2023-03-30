President Ali resolves land lease issue for over 30 Tuschen residents

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s intervention on Thursday has brought relief to over 30 residents of Tuschen, Region Three, who have been struggling to get transports for lands they have been leasing for the past 30 years.

The president met with some of the residents at the Office of the President (OP) Direct initiative at the Leonora Track and Field facility, West Coast Demerara.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressed a number of issues raised by Region Three residents on day one of OP Direct, Thursday

He assured the residents that the issue will be addressed by the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) within a month.

One of the residents, Gnarine Ramnaught, shared his story with the Department of Public Information, stating that he had been living in Block 20 Tuschen for over three decades.

Despite being granted a lease through the GLSC, the lease had expired, and he was unsuccessful in his attempts to have it renewed.

The lots leased by the residents are solely residential and situated along the Tuschen public road. This area is part of the old Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Scheme.

Some of the Region Three residents at the Presidential Outreach

According to Ramnaught, he was paying $325 per year for 25 years as part of the lease agreement

Ramnaught and the other residents are appreciative of President’s Ali’s intervention in the matter.

“The land is government land and the government made a decision to give transport. The president said within a month,” he said.

The outreach provided residents with a direct opportunity to interact with the president on issues affecting them and their communities. Among the issues raised were housing and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) concerns, as well as community infrastructure.

The activity was first launched in New Amsterdam, Region six, where hundreds of residents had their concerns addressed.

