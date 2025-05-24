President Ali salutes Joint Services for unwavering patriotism, national defense

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has recognised and praised members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for their unshakable patriotism and commitment to national defense.

He made the remarks when he joined scores of GDF ranks early Saturday morning for breakfast at the base camp in Anna Regina in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing ranks of the Guyana Defence Force

Addressing them as the “champions and heartbeats of Guyana”, President Ali said that pride and honour is linked with wearing their uniform, praising them for their unwavering motivation and selflessness. These individuals, he notes, are not just defenders of national territory but symbols of resilience and patriotism.

“Today, as your commander-in-chief , on behalf of a grateful nation, I once again salute all of you for your bravery, your sacrifice and your unshakable commitment to nationhood,” the president expressed.

The head of state was joined by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

He underscores that while they are on the frontlines in uniform, every Guyanese citizen stands behind them, ready to support any effort to defend the country.

He stressed unity and national readiness in the face of threats, including those who may seek to destabilise the region or act with aggression.

“I want to assure you that behind you on every single line, in the blood of every Guyanese, is the readiness to support any and every effort necessary to ensure those that seek to destabilise, the peace in our region, those that seek, seek to trap in us if they become ambitious and if they become excursionary, we together as the people with you on the front line are ready in defense of every square inch of our country,” President Ali said.

Officers stationed at the base camp in Anna Regina being treated to breakfast early Saturday morning

President Ali also assured the officers of his unwavering support, love, and respect, sharing that he has witnessed their work firsthand along the borders of the country and the unique challenges they face.

“We want you to know that your service is not only something personal, your service is national, your service is patriotic, your service is marked with pride, of the ultimate definition of who you are as Guyanese,” the president underscored.

Officers stationed at the base camp in Anna Regina being treated to breakfast early Saturday morning

Speaking from the Essequibo region, the commander-in-chief reinforced the government’s commitment to ensuring peace across every inch of Guyanese territory

“I’m here in Essequibo, where we will ensure we do everything so that the peaceful nature of our country, every square inch of our country will continue to be the order of the day,” he declared.

The head of state closed by reiterating his gratitude for their service, offering blessings not only to the service members but also to their families, recognizing the collective sacrifice made in the name of national security and peace.

Here are more scenes Here are more scenes Here are more scenes Here are more scenes Here are more scenes

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

