President Ali says Gov’t health strategy aims to build modern ecosystem

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored that recent investments in Guyana’s health sector are part of a broader strategy to establish a modern healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking at the recent Concordia Annual Summit in New York, he explained that while service improvement is essential, the government envisions a healthcare model that addresses citizens’ needs at every level.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (second from right) joined by Hess CEO John Hess and Director of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Dr Rachel Vreeman

“We are very clear that what we wanted to develop was a healthcare ecosystem. And the ecosystem is about everything that surrounds quality healthcare provision,” he stressed.

President Ali highlighted that to create a trustworthy, future-focused health ecosystem, investments must prioritise technology, digitisation, research, development, and critically, expanding the human resource pool to support this transformation.

Significant strides have already been made through a partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System and Hess Corporation.

This collaboration is advancing the adoption of an electronic medical record (EMR) system in Guyana, establishing a comprehensive database to track individuals’ health from birth.

To bring this system to fruition, Mount Sinai is working closely with the Ministry of Health.

However, President Ali noted that implementing EMR involves more than technology. It requires robust legislative support to protect patient data, maintain professional standards among doctors, and establish clear regulations for the system’s operation.

“Mount Sinai, being in this business for so long working in Kenya, were the partners that helped us unlock all of this. A process that would have taken maybe four or five years…we were able to do it in months,” the head of state expressed.

Furthermore, while investments are being funnelled into advancing infrastructure to cater to current needs, the government is also building out a sophisticated structure that will position Guyana as a premier destination for research and development.

President Ali pointed out that while the goal is to deliver excellent health services to Guyanese, ultimately these services must be available to residents of the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, over the last four years, investments in the health industry have significantly increased.

This demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare through deliberate programmes and initiatives.

As of now, more than six new regional hospitals are under construction in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six. A spanking Maternal and Paediatric Hospital is also being constructed at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

In addition, emphasis is being placed on expanding the human resources to complement these facilities, with thousands enrolled in the various programmes.

