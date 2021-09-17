President Ali says investment in sports must have ‘bottom up’ approach

− Gov’t to create wellness centres

− cost being examined to create night facilities countrywide

−to launch physical education programmes for schools, communities

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says investment in sports must have a ‘bottom up’ approach for positive results to be achieved in the sector.

President Ali made the remark Thursday at the Guyana National Stadium, where he presented a number of lawnmowers and brush cutters to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to service grounds countrywide. The investment forms part of the government’s ground enhancement programme.

President, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, along with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Melissa Tucker, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle along with other representatives

“When you are looking for talent, and you are looking to support the growth of talent and the growth of athletes in the different communities, it has to be investment that is bottom up and that is exactly what you are seeing here.

“The entire approach by the Government and the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture is community engagement, community involvement, community participation, community ownership, community spirit and once we build this type of integration across all the communities, it will resound to the ‘One Guyana’ that we want to create,” President Ali stated.

The Head of State said the investment is the beginning of the numerous investments government will make to Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs). The aim, he said, is to create wellness centres and safe zones for families so they can enjoy a safe environment.

The President said the government is currently examining the cost to establish proper night facilities across the country by the end of next year.

The investment of Lawnmowers and Brush Cutters

“Every single region must have at least one proper night facility and then we are going to build that out to ensure that in the larger regions we have more facilities like that and in every NDC, a group of villages, we are looking to put one facility that will stimulate interest in sports,”.

Dr. Ali disclosed that a physical education programme will soon be launched targeting communities and schools. The project will be a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Education.

“I have already asked [Minister Charles Ramson] to look at ex-athletes. We have some very good cricketers who have retired, footballers who have retired and let us bring them into a mentorship and coaching programme. So, we can train them in mentorship and coaching to go out there on behalf of the Ministry,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Minister, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, in brief remarks said distribution of the equipment will commence shortly to grounds across the country. He said persons will be trained in the use of equipment.