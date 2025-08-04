President Ali to address priority issues affecting Region 10

In a lively speech at a massive political rally in Linden, Region 10, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is dedicated to solving long-standing challenges in the community.

Speaking to a ‘red tsunami’ of PPP/C supporters, the president assured the audience that this is not an empty promise made by ‘guesswork’. Instead, the commitment was borne out of extensive consultation and groundwork carried out by the PPP/C in its 2020-2025 term.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a massive gathering of PPP/C supporters at a rally in Linden on Sunday

He presented a detailed report of every village’s priority from the riverine areas, which includes security, healthcare improvements, connectivity, agricultural support, infrastructure and waste management.

The government will work on completing the regularisation programme in Region Ten and expanding livestock and cash crop farming with newer technologies.

The Mackenzie and Wisroc Markets will also be redeveloped and modernised, the president said.

He also announced that a large farmers’ hub will be created in the region.

“Those are your priorities,” the head of state noted. “We are not doing guesswork. We are not playing lords for the people. We listen. We hear and most importantly, we act.”

He further explained that the government will support a special incentive mechanism to drive tourism development in Region 10. That is why he said the new highway will be designed as a shipment and transhipment hub, which will connect to the Linden-Lethem road.

Thousands of Region Ten residents came out in their numbers to the PPP/C rally on Sunday

The president also spoke about plans to upgrade the local airstrip into a proper regional facility, modernise central banking laws, and expand financial services so that people across Region 10, including remote areas, can access banking and related services with ease.

“I promise you tonight that we will deliver on every one of these, in every village,” he said. “But I want every village and every community that is in Linden tonight to assure me that you will deliver this region to the PPP/C.”

By delivering Region 10 to the PPP/C, President Ali said, all the bureaucratic obstacles and blockages will be removed, allowing the party to implement these plans effectively.

The head of state criticised other political parties for failing to keep their promises, while claiming that the PPP/C will fulfil all commitments.