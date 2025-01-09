President Ali unveils plans to modernise firefighting in Guyana

-hands over historic 40-vehicle fleet to the Guyana Fire Service

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali underscored his Government’s commitment to enhancing the operational capacity of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), while unveiling plans and strategies to better protect citizens from fire hazards.

He said that his Government intends to continuously improve the fire service and ensure that it remains at the forefront of safety, preparedness, and professionalism.

President Ali officially hands over 40 vehicle fleet to the GFS

To highlight the Government’s steadfast approach to public safety, the President officially handed over 40 rapid intervention vehicles, amounting to the single largest investment to the GFS.

“The acquisition of these vehicles, along with our comprehensive 10-point plan, demonstrates our commitment to creating a modern, professional, and responsive fire service.”

The new vehicles, which are equipped for various fire-related emergencies, are expected to be dispersed to Neighbourhood Democratic Councils throughout the country. The provision of modern and innovative vehicular solutions complements President Ali’s 10-point plan for transforming firefighting and fire prevention in Guyana.

President Ali and officials with EMT at GFS HQ

“This is more than an investment in firefighting equipment; it is an investment in the safety and well-being of our people.”

The plan, according to the Head of State, includes: improvement of the legal and regulatory framework; improvement of institutional frameworks with measures to improve coordination within the service and with external agencies; identifying potential high-risk areas to facilitate the prioritisation of resources; improving public awareness and education on fire safety; enhancing emergency response mechanisms with investments in strategically located fire stations, fire tenders, strengthening community-based first response systems, leveraging technology to streamline dispatch processes; enhancing infrastructure and equipping the GFS with modern firefighting equipment, specialised tools, and state-of-the-art personal protective gear.

The 10-point plan also includes improving the service’s capability to respond to and manage forest fires, including specialised training; prioritising monitoring and evaluation; developing human resources with investments in training; supporting the welfare and well-being of firefighters; and strengthening the strategic focus of the GFS to respond to emerging challenges.

“ The public is entitled to a service that is not only responsive but proactive, capable of swiftly addressing fires, accidents, and emergencies with precision and effectiveness”.

He noted, too, that with improved fire prevention measures, cutting-edge firefighting tools, and a focus on continuous training, the Guyana Fire Service must set a new standard of excellence, providing every citizen with the confidence that help is always within reach.

Modernising fire service for a safer Guyana

The unveiling of this plan coincides with the construction of a state-of-the-art headquarters for the Guyana Fire Service. This facility will serve as the nerve centre for executing the President’s vision of a world-class firefighting agency. Together, these advancements will set a new standard for operational efficiency, personnel training, and community engagement in fire safety.

“The addition of these vehicles is a critical step in achieving our goal of reducing response times and ensuring that no community is left vulnerable,” President Ali stated.

“It is a testament to our commitment to building a resilient and proactive fire service that our citizens can trust.”

As the country continues to modernise and industrialise, the President noted that the plan underscores the Government’s dedication to safeguarding lives, properties, and the environment. He also urged the Guyana Fire Service to maintain and utilise these assets responsibly, reiterating his vision for a service that is “always within reach” and ready to protect.

“These investments reflect a forward-thinking approach, ensuring that our firefighting capabilities are equipped to meet the growing challenges of a modern society,” he stated.

