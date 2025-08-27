President Ali urges local investors to form consortia as gov’t eyes all-inclusive resorts

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has issued a call to local investors to form themselves into consortia, as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government plans to develop the tourism and hospitality sector with all-inclusive resorts.

The President made the call on Wednesday during the commissioning of the US$20 million Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Timehri, located just behind the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the keynote address at the commissioning of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Timehri on Wednesday

He declared that in the next term, the government will launch an expression of interest for all-inclusive resorts. He said these investments will require strong collaboration among Guyanese businesses and international partners.

“In the next term, we will be issuing expressions of interest for all-inclusive resorts…We expect strong local and international partnership and participation in this,” the president said.

According to the head of state, the government is looking to establish these resorts in Lethem, Leguan, Linden, #63 Beach and Orinduik, among other areas.

This push for large-scale resorts aligns with the administration’s broader tourism strategy, which aims to diversify the economy, create jobs, and place Guyana as a preferred destination for both leisure and business.