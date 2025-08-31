President Ali urges strong turnout: ‘Let’s finish this race together‘

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has stated that the PPP/C is dedicated to making sure all Guyanese, no matter where they live, their political views, or their background, can share in the country’s progress.

“We have fulfilled every single promise. We worked hard side by side with you,” the president emphasised at a massive rally at Lusignan along the East Coast corridor, on Saturday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering his address at the PPP/C final public rally in Lusignan on Saturday

Stressing that the PPP/C government’s development agenda is rooted in inclusivity and equity, President Ali pointed to major investments in housing, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, which are directly improving the lives of all Guyanese.

Asserting that victory is firmly within grasp for the PPP/C, he urged Guyanese to boldly make their voices heard at the polls and decisively protect the advancement of the government’s development plans by casting their votes for the PPP/C.

“The smell of victory is in the air; victory for the PPP/C is within reach. Let us not take victory for granted. We have one final hurdle to cross which is turning out in numbers on election day and putting your X in the box next to the cup at the top and the bottom. That is the only way that victory will be secured,” President Ali declared.

He thanked all of the supporters who had worked tirelessly with the PPP/C.

A section of a large gathering showing a sea of red of PPP/C supporters at the Lusignan rally on Saturday

“You have worked tirelessly and hard. You deserve the victory that you voted for. Your hard work is for all of Guyana. We want all of Guyana to succeed. We must finish this race in the strongest way possible to secure that victory by an overwhelming majority,” he noted.

President Ali stated that the party relies on its supporters who have continually campaigned to secure a strong victory.

“The success of this campaign rests on your shoulders. We are proud of you and all the work you have done. Make no mistake, we are nothing without you. You have lifted this party consistently up,” the President highlighted.