President Ali’s new cabinet reflects youth, experience and diversity
His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has unveiled his new cabinet that will Guyana’s transformation and development over the next five years (2025-2030).
This new government reflects the traditional mix of the nation, including men and women from every ethnic group and has combined both youth and experience.
The head of state administered the Oaths of Office to 25 ministers of government at State House in the capital city of Georgetown on Saturday evening.
Below is the list of the newly appointed ministers:
Before administering the oaths, President Ali reminded the audience that the next five years are the most decisive years in Guyana’s history.
He said this will be measured by results, people-centred leadership, and efficient service delivery.
“The new cabinet today has put on notice that these are the measuring sticks,” he said in brief remarks.
Importantly, the head of state stressed that accountability will remain at the heart of governance, with continuous assessment of ministers and changes made where necessary.
“This government is not about power and I want to make that very clear,” he declared. “Those who wish to exercise power, you will find yourself out of the job very quickly. This government is the exercise of responsibility, service, humility, no egos, no egos.”
He reminded that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s broader mission is to create a society where prosperity reaches every household, where elders can retire in dignity and where citizens can enjoy access to clean communities, sanitation, world-class education, and health services.
“The journey ahead is going to be accelerated. You’ll see that we at the Office of the President, we intend to lead by example,” he stressed.
On Monday, President Ali appointed Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips as Prime Minister and former president and Bharrat Jagdeo as Vice President.
